Sabah FK, history and profile of the young Azerbaijani club, who have qualified for the Champions League league phase for the first time

Founded in 2017 in Baku, Sabah have grown into one of the rising forces in Azerbaijani football. After their rapid climb from the second division to the Premyer Liqası, the club started to establish themselves at the top level, going on to win their first national title in the 2025-26 season and two consecutive Azerbaijan Cups.





Recent years proved the turning point, as Sabah managed to stop Qarabağ's dominance and establish themselves in both the league and the cup. That success confirmed the club's growth and also put them in the international spotlight.





Already armed with experience in UEFA competitions after two Conference League campaigns, the Baku club took another step forward on what will go down as a historic date, 25 August 2026, when Sabah wrote the most important chapter in their young history: after overcoming The New Saints, KuPS and Aarhus in the preliminary rounds and Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the play-off, they reached the Champions League league phase for the first time.





For a club founded just nine years ago, it is an extraordinary rise and they are now ready to step onto the most prestigious stage in European football for the first time.



