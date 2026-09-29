Bayern Munich chased Wirtz for a long time, but the player refused to move in the summer of 2025, instead joining Liverpool from Leverkusen for 125 million euros. A disappointing first season followed, and he then failed to hit the expected level at the World Cup.

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Under new manager Andoni Iraola, Wirtz has nailed down a regular place this season. Yet he has not scored, and he has provided just one assist, despite his statistical excellence in pressing, running behind the defence and passing between the lines. That has brought English criticism his way, and his form has sparked rumours of a return to Bayern.

Rummenigge said: "Every step a player takes must be carefully thought through in advance.

He admitted he was "honestly" surprised by Wirtz's development, explaining: "The impression we got was that he went to Liverpool because the manager at the time, Arne Slot, promised to give him the number 10 role, the same position he occupied at Leverkusen. That was an important factor in his decision to join Liverpool."

Rummenigge stressed: "There were no dramatic differences when it came to the financial side."

Slot played Wirtz mostly on the left wing or left him on the bench, before the German regained his rhythm around the midpoint of the season. He upped his goal contributions for a spell, then dipped after picking up an injury, finishing with 17 contributions, including 7 goals and 10 assists, across 49 matches.