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فريق الاتحاد تحت 21 عامًاAl Ittihad's X official account
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Roshn Saudi League: Al-Ittihad wary of Al-Khaleej surprises, while Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli seek a return to winning ways in matchday six

Originals
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Hilal U21 vs Al Watan U21
Al Hilal U21
Al Watan U21
Al Ahli U21 vs Al Wehda U21
Al Ahli U21
Al Wehda U21
Al Nassr U21 vs Al-Tadamon U21
Al Nassr U21
Al-Tadamon U21
Al Ittihad U21 vs Al Kholood U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al Kholood U21
Saudi Arabia

An exciting round awaited

The Elite Jawwy League, Saudi Arabia's Under-21 competition, is back after more than three weeks away during the recent international break.

Packed with young talent, the league returns for its sixth round. Several heavyweight fixtures await, with the race for position hotting up across the table.

  • Matches of the sixth round of the elite Joy League

    The sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League gets under way on Monday 12 October. Al-Khaleej host Al-Taawoun in Saihat, and Al-Ettifaq take on Al-Faisaly in Dammam.

    In the capital, Al-Hilal welcome Al-Watan. Neom travel to Al-Riyadh, and Al-Ahli round off the opening day against Al-Wehda in Jeddah.

    Day two opens with a heavyweight meeting between Al-Nassr and Al-Tadamon in Riyadh. Al-Akhdoud face Al-Jabalain in Abha, Al-Hazem host Damac in Al-Rass, and Al-Orobah take on Al-Fayha in Al-Jouf.

    Al-Qadsiah make the trip to Al-Ansar in Medina, while Al-Najma meet Al-Fateh at the Education Administration Stadium in Unaizah. Al-Ittihad close the round at home to Al-Kholood in Jeddah.

  • Al-Hilal aiming to bounce back against Al-Watan

    Al-Hilal, meanwhile, return to AFC Champions League Elite action with a kind draw, hosting Al-Watan at their home ground in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

    Only victory will do. Al-Hilal need a win to steady the ship after dropping 5 of the last 9 points on offer across the past three rounds.

    The slump began with a 2-1 defeat to Al-Taawoun. Al-Hilal then thrashed Neom 4-0, before their last outing against Al-Jabalain finished in a 3-3 draw.

    Those erratic results have left "the Leader" fourth in the table on 10 points, 3 adrift of leaders Al-Ittihad.

    Getting back to winning ways should be within reach, especially with Al-Watan sitting nineteenth on just 3 points, taken from a single win and a heavy 4-0 hammering by Al-Ahli.

  • Al-Ahly: an easy task against Al-Wahda

    Al-Ahli chase the same goal when they host Al-Wehda in Jeddah, having stumbled in two of their last three Roshn Saudi Pro League outings.

    A 2-2 draw with Al-Jabalain was followed by a 4-0 win over Al-Watan, before another 2-2 stalemate with Al-Qadsiah.

    That dip has cost Al-Ahli top spot, with Al-Ittihad overtaking them. The reigning champions now sit third on 11 points, two behind "the Doyen".

    Getting back to winning ways should prove straightforward. Al-Wehda arrive sixteenth in the table on 4 points, the product of one win, one draw and three defeats.

    Only Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad remain unbeaten this season in the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

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  • Al-Nassr face the bottom club

    Al-Nassr also face a straightforward task in the sixth round, hosting Al-Tadamon in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

    They go into the match on the back of a return to form, a 1-0 win over Damac snapping a run of two straight defeats, 2-1 to Al-Fateh and 3-2 to Al-Feiha.

    That victory did nothing to shift Al-Nassr up the table, where they sit 14th on 6 points. What it did deliver was momentum.

    The opponent only sharpens that momentum. Al-Tadamon prop up the standings in 24th and last, pointless after four matches and four defeats.

    Nobody in the Roshn Saudi Pro League has defended worse this season. Al-Tadamon have shipped 16 goals, a full five more than anyone else.

  • Al-Ittihad fears surprises from Al-Khuloud

    A heavyweight clash closes out the sixth round, pitting league leaders Al-Ittihad against the season's biggest surprise package, Al-Kholood.

    Al-Ittihad arrive on a high. They sit alone at the summit after the last round, where a fourth straight win followed their opening-day draw.

    Those 13 points leave them and Al-Ahli as the only sides yet to taste defeat this season in the Roshn Saudi League.

    But "the Dean" know that record is under threat. Al-Kholood have reeled off three wins on the bounce since losing their opener to Al-Hilal.

    Nobody saw the last round's shock coming. Al-Kholood tore into Al-Ettifaq, won 3-1 and knocked them out of the chase for the top.

    That winning run has lifted Al-Kholood to 9 points and seventh place in the table. Another three points would carry them into the golden square.