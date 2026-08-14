No man in the Saudi Roshn League carries a bigger dream into the new season than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr captain is playing what may be the final campaign of his career.

His contract expires at the end of the season, and he enters it having finally landed his biggest dream: a title with Al-Nassr. And not just any title, but the Saudi League crown that had eluded the club for seven years.

With that collective dream realised, Ronaldo now hunts an individual achievement no footballer has ever matched, or even come close to. The miracle of 1,000 goals.

He begins the new season on 976 goals. Just 24 more and he becomes the first player in the history of football to reach four figures.

That number holds no fear for the Portuguese. He has never scored fewer in any of his three completed Roshn League seasons, his lowest tally being 25 goals in 2024-2025.

"The Don" won't be chasing them in the league alone. He can find the net in the Saudi Super Cup, the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite.