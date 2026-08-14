No man in the Saudi Roshn League carries a bigger dream into the new season than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr captain and Portugal star could be playing out the final year of his career.

Ronaldo's contract expires at the end of the campaign, and he starts it having already ticked off his biggest ambition: a title with Al-Nassr. This was no ordinary trophy either, but the Saudi League crown the club had gone without for seven years.

With that collective dream fulfilled, Ronaldo now hunts an individual feat no footballer has matched or even come close to. Call it the miracle of 1,000 goals.

He begins the new season on 976 goals. That leaves him just 24 short of becoming the first player in the history of football to reach 1,000.

The target holds no fear for the Portuguese. He has never scored fewer in any of his three full seasons in the Roshn League, his lowest tally being 25 in the 2024-2025 campaign.

"The Don" won't be chasing them in the league alone. He has chances to find the net in the Saudi Super Cup, the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite.