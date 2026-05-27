Ronald Koeman explains Jeremie Frimpong World Cup snub as Netherlands boss includes Crysencio Summerville & Justin Kluivert in final squad

In a move that has raised eyebrows, Koeman chose to omit Frimpong from his final selection, citing both physical concerns and tactical preferences. The Liverpool star has struggled with a recurring hamstring injury throughout the campaign at Anfield, limiting him to just 35 appearances across all competitions - where he managed two goals and two assists - which ultimately cost him a plane ticket. Koeman was candid when explaining the decision to leave out the explosive Reds wing-back in favour of West Ham star Crysencio Summerville.

"It’s true that he’s been injured quite often this season; against Ecuador, he came on as a substitute but had to come off again very quickly," Koeman said about Frimpong. "That’s a physical issue, but I’ve also chosen someone else to play on the right wing: Summerville. That comes as no surprise to me, as I wanted to call him up back in March. I like that sort of player who is reliable on the pitch. He’s very capable of playing on the right flank, too, but his work ethic is exceptional."