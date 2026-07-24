Cristian Romero's agent is in Milan and talks over Cuti with Inter are gathering pace. As reported by Sportitalia, the Argentine defender's representative, Ciro Palermo, arrived in the city in the last few hours. That matters because Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio returned to the city yesterday, so a meeting between the parties is possible.





Inter's focus is firmly on the 1998-born defender. The club are working on the deal and have been in contact with Tottenham, with talks between the two clubs already under way, ch4e are talking, while Spurs are open to letting their captain leave, but not for a fee below €50 million.





Inter can talk, then, but the figures are clear: Romero last year signed on an important salary, €12 million gross, until 2029. Negotiations with Cuti started last night, with a first contact made with his entourage. For Inter, the defender is a priority. That is why the alternative option is on stand-by, as confirmed by the agent's arrival.





With Acerbi, Darmian and De Vrij gone, Inter want a new defender for Cristian Chivu before the start of the season. Fresh from a World Cup as a leader for Argentina, Cuti is on the way out at Tottenham and could return to Italy, where he already played for Genoa and Atalanta from 2018 to 2021. After the last complicated season, De Zerbi and the Spurs hierarchy decided to overhaul the technical project and Romero is no longer part of it. In recent months, his relationship with the club has also deteriorated because of the player's decision to treat a foot injury in Argentina while the team were in the middle of a battle to avoid relegation.