Rodrigo Mora is a step away from Roma. After the difficulties of recent days, talks between Porto and Roma have gathered pace in the last few hours. The clubs have not reached an agreement yet, but there is growing optimism and the deal should be done on these terms: €25 million plus bonuses (the total will reach around €30 million) and a substantial 50% sell-on clause. Porto started with an asking price of €50 million, but they need cash to complete their business in the transfer market. Farioli wants a striker, with AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez his first choice, and without sales he cannot get what he wants.
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Roma, white smoke for Rodrigo Mora: exchange of documents with Porto, the figures of the deal
Decisive Mendes-D'Amico phone call
Yesterday afternoon Jorge Mendes, the player's agent, held a decisive call with Roma sporting director Tony D'Amico. According to the Corriere dello Sport, Roma, furious with president Villas-Boas and accusing him of changing the terms after the deal had already been agreed and sealed, did not increase their offer. After the Portuguese side rejected the package of €7 million for a paid loan plus €40 million for the option to buy, they offered a substantial fee but one far below 40 (25-30), with a huge percentage to be guaranteed in the event of a resale. That found fertile ground.
The attack by Di Mora's lawyer
On Saturday, before another spell on the bench against Rio Ave, Mora's lawyer took aim at Porto and Farioli: "The boy is suffering because of this situation. He wants to fight and play, but he has found himself as the third choice. The deal on the terms Porto want is practically impossible, only Mendes can get €50 million for a reserve". The comments infuriated Farioli: "These things do not help him and do not cast him in a good light."
Expected in Italy, how much will he earn
Mora is waiting for the green light to head to the capital and should arrive in Rome between tomorrow and Wednesday. A five-year contract worth €2 million net per season is ready for him.
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