Excitement around Roma v Inter is building by the day. Saturday 19 September's heavyweight clash kicks off at 6pm at the Stadio Olimpico. It is not only the standout fixture of the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season, but also a meeting between the two sides who look set to fight for the Scudetto through to the end of the year, and the two who have so far played the best and most entertaining football.

That is the product of the work both clubs have done in building the squads placed at the disposal of Cristian Chivu and Gian Piero Gasperini. Both arrived in the dugout a year ago. Both also hit the highest possible target in their first season: the Serie A title for the former, a return to the Champions League for the latter.

So are the two clubs' strategies really that different? La Gazzetta dello Sport analysed the last two transfer windows and, through the numbers, confirmed Roma's overtake in the budget used to raise the bar and chase down Inter themselves.