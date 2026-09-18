Inter v Roma

"It's a great game and we can't wait to play it, to measure ourselves against the strongest team in the league, the one who have been at the top in recent years. A Serie A title duel? It makes me smile. In this city, you put together two or three good games and people get carried away, then you lose and it's drama. We have to be balanced, steady. But we know where we have come from and we know where we want to go."





Is anyone talking about a top three of Inter, Roma and Como wrong?

"For the style of play, for the goals, for the way they win matches, it may be right. But it's September, it's early."





What does Gasp ask of you that's different from other managers?

"Do you know what really makes the manager different? That he leaves me free in my choices, he really does!"





The toughest opponent?

"Malen, he always scores, even in training."





That doesn't count, not like that.

"Lautaro, incredibly difficult to read. And Thuram, my word, how quick he is."





Juventus offered €40 million for you. Were you close to leaving Roma?

"I didn't even have a conversation about it. I'm not someone who signs a renewal until 2030 and then the following year goes back on the choice he made."





If I say De Rossi?

"He changed my life. Maybe I wouldn't be at Roma today without him."







