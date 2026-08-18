Rodrigo Mora is all but a new Roma player. For it to become official, the contracts still need to be signed, but the Giallorossi have reached an agreement with Porto for the talented Portuguese 2007-born player. Porto have chosen to take less money, they started from an initial asking price of €47 million, but receive it straight away. The Dragons never opened the door to a right to buy, fearing Mora could return next year with his value reduced. After a long negotiation marked by tension and silence, the breakthrough has arrived and suits everyone. Porto are letting go of what is, today, Farioli's third choice, while Gasperini gets the attacking midfielder he wanted.
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Roma sign Rodrigo Mora: the costs of the deal. €120 million release clause, he arrives in Italy today
€120 million release clause
Mora will cost €25 million as a fixed fee, with a future resale clause and a specific purchase clause to acquire 100% of the player for another €25 million. As Corriere dello Sport writes, the deal was refined yesterday with the inclusion of two clauses: one will concern the player's registration and will reach €120 million, while the other will allow Roma to pay a further €20 million in the event of a future sale so they are not obliged to give half of the proceeds to the other party.
He will be Gasperini's attacking midfielder
Mora in Roma colours will sign a five-year deal worth €2 million net per season. He made his Porto debut in September 2024 and has scored 16 goals in 80 appearances for the club. Gasperini has already spoken to him on the phone and sees him as one of the two attacking midfielders, alongside Dybala or Soulé, behind first-choice striker Malen or Castro.
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