Roma sign Rodrigo Mora: the costs of the deal. €120 million release clause, he arrives in Italy today

Rodrigo Mora is all but a new Roma player. For it to become official, the contracts still need to be signed, but the Giallorossi have reached an agreement with Porto for the talented Portuguese 2007-born player. Porto have chosen to take less money, they started from an initial asking price of €47 million, but receive it straight away. The Dragons never opened the door to a right to buy, fearing Mora could return next year with his value reduced. After a long negotiation marked by tension and silence, the breakthrough has arrived and suits everyone. Porto are letting go of what is, today, Farioli's third choice, while Gasperini gets the attacking midfielder he wanted.











