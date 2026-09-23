Rodrigo Mora was one of the standout signings of Roma's summer transfer window. The Portuguese playmaker is now shining for Portugal Under-21s and, speaking to Canal 11, opened up on his summer move from Porto, his dreams for the future, the season he is having and an anecdote about team-mate Paulo Dybala.
Roma, Rodrigo Mora: "I watched Dybala when I was a child. The Serie A title? We are on the right track. It was hard to say goodbye to Porto"
Roma and the Olimpico
"I spent 19 years in Porto, 10 of them playing for FC Porto. I arrived in a different culture, but I'm happy and I think it will be a positive change for me. The pressure of playing at Roma's Olimpico? It's a special atmosphere and it really makes you want to score."
I watched Dybala as a child
"I watched him as a child and now to be able to train and play alongside him... It's wonderful to see him. He is a very humble person and he has helped me enormously in this early period. I'm grateful to be able to play alongside him".
Farewell to Porto
"Goodbyes are never easy. For me, it was difficult because it was a long period... it was my home and I believe it always will be. It was difficult, but I know that all cycles come to an end and can reopen later on. The most important thing is that I am leaving with a full heart, I am leaving as a champion, and I think that is what matters most. I will always be a Porto fan, supporting them from Italy. I know things are going well. May they continue like this and may the second consecutive title arrive."
Serie A title
"Without doubt, I knew I needed a new challenge in my life. In football, everything changes very quickly and, right now, I just want to have a good season with Roma. I made my Champions League debut, it was an important step for me, I had never played in it before, and I hope to win trophies with Roma and to play as much as possible.
Serie A title? We are in a good moment, but Serie A is a very competitive league. Things can change very quickly and we must always stay focused. We are on the right track."
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