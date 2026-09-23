"Without doubt, I knew I needed a new challenge in my life. In football, everything changes very quickly and, right now, I just want to have a good season with Roma. I made my Champions League debut, it was an important step for me, I had never played in it before, and I hope to win trophies with Roma and to play as much as possible.

Serie A title? We are in a good moment, but Serie A is a very competitive league. Things can change very quickly and we must always stay focused. We are on the right track."