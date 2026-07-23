Gian Piero Gasperini is in a hurry and has asked the Friedkin family to speed things up and change certain habits in the way they conduct negotiations, habits that have certainly complicated Roma's plans in the transfer market.The Roma manager wants two new attacking wide players as a matter of urgency, to strengthen a department which, as things stand, includes only Paulo Dybala and Matias Soulé in that role. In recent weeks, moves for Mason Greenwood, Alejandro Garnacho and Crysencio Summerville have all fallen through one after another, and Roma's need to respond has grown exponentially.
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Roma move quickly after the Summerville blow from Al-Hilal: initial contacts for Antonio Nusa, how much RB Leipzig are asking to sell him
Coveted asset
Roma have noted a number of profiles and Antonio Nusa is firmly among them, with the club now considering whether to step up their interest in the 2005-born RB Leipzig winger, who also starred for Norway at the recent World Cup. He finished last season with 35 appearances, 5 goals and 4 assists, and Leipzig regard him as one of their prized assets. New manager Martin Demichelis also plans to count on him. RB Leipzig signed him for €21 million in the summer of 2024 and the Norway international is under contract until June 2029, which gives him a very significant valuation, also driven by interest from other clubs, including some in the Premier League.
How much Nusa costs
Roma, who went as far as offering around €50 million including bonuses for Summerville, have already asked about Leipzig's asking price for Nusa, which stands between €55 million and €60 million. The player, meanwhile, earns around €2 million a season, a figure much more in line with the financial parameters the capital club have set themselves. It now remains to be seen whether Leipzig's demands for Nusa can be reduced in any way and how much the sale of a prized member of the Roma squad such as Manu Koné could affect matters, with the midfielder continuing to be a target for Manchester United. Among the main alternatives Roma have explored for the wide forward role are Strasbourg's Diego Moreira and Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup.
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