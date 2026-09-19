Roma-Inter, a fifth-round Serie A 2026/2027 clash, is not just a head-to-head for top spot. It is also the most eagerly awaited game from an officiating point of view under the new Orsato management. The new head of refereeing appointments has handed the match to Massa, while the vastly experienced Mazzoleni and Di Paolo will be in the VAR room in Lissone. Calciomercato will bring you the most debated refereeing incidents.
Roma-Inter, the match officials’ verdict: Kone’s goal awarded after a VAR review. Lautaro and Thuram appeal for a penalty
Roma v Inter: the full refereeing appointment
MASSA (photo)
MELI - BERTI
IV: MARESCA
VAR: MAZZOLENI
AVAR: DI PAOLO
90' Yellow card for Ghilardi
Ghilardi goes into the book too. Thuram drives forward and falls as his legs tangle with the Roma defender's in the challenge. The referee calls it a SPA offence and the yellow card is inevitable.
82' Yellow card for Koulierakis
Just minutes after coming on, Koulierakis brings down Diouf after he got past him and charged through the middle.
80' The 2-2 stands
Everything about the 2-2 goal was legal: Bisseck controlled the ball cleanly before setting up Lautaro, and every starting position was within the laws of the game.
57' Bastoni booked
Malen shields the ball and gets past Bastoni, who clearly tugs him back by the shirt and stretches it. Massa blows for the foul and the yellow card is inevitable.
48' Thuram goes down in the area
Thuram robs Balerdi and drives forward on the counter. Once inside the box, he lets himself get knocked off balance and goes to ground. Massa is not fooled, and the Frenchman gets back to his feet and carries on with the move.
47' Lautaro goal stands
Roma have no grounds to protest over Lautaro's goal. The challenge that starts Thuram's move on Mancini is clean and wins the ball.
45' Yellow card for Akanji
Akanji, who had already clashed with Malen during the VAR review, went in late on the Dutch forward after the first half had ended and brought him down. Massa had no choice but to book him.
36' Goal confirmed by VAR
Dybala curls in a cross from the right and finds Mancini and Kone unmarked in the box. The defender gets a touch and cushions the ball for the midfielder, who finishes one-on-one with Martinez. The linesman flags, but VAR eventually awards the goal.
When the cross came in, Akanji was playing both players onside, and when his team-mate got the touch, Kone was still behind the line of the ball.
Massa's announcement at the stadium: "Following a review, Roma's number 17 is in a regular position, goal awarded".
30' Lautaro appeals for a penalty
Inter move the ball well and Thuram forces Svilar off his line. The ball then drops to Barella, who clips a cross to the far post, where Lautaro Martinez tries to head it back across goal. Dybala is in the ball's path and, inside the box, diverts it wide with his arm outstretched, prompting the Inter captain to appeal for a penalty. Massa waves play on, VAR checks it and does not intervene. The contact is close to the shoulder, the movement is towards the body and the distance is short.
12' Barella booked
Barella is booked after protesting vehemently to Massa, who had stopped Thuram when he went through following contact with Hermoso.
6' Kone's goal stands
Roma's goal was completely legal. Barella gave the ball away badly while playing out, and Roma worked it well from right to left. Molina was onside and pulled it back for Kone.
3' Balerdi down with his hands on his face
Balerdi tries to get in front of Thuram, who positions himself to shield the long ball played up to him in the final third. The defender, under contact from the striker, goes to ground and clutches his face. Roma appeal for an elbow, but referee Massa gives a foul against the Inter striker for a flailing arm and no card, as Thuram does not throw an elbow and simply extends his arm to hold his position.
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