Dybala swings over a cross from the right and finds Mancini and Kone unmarked in the box. The defender gets a touch and brings the ball under control for the midfielder, who beats Martinez one-on-one. The assistant referee flags for offside, but VAR eventually awards the goal.

When the cross comes in, Akanji is playing both players onside. Then, when his team-mate gets the touch, Kone is still behind the line of the ball.

Massa's announcement in the stadium: "Following a review, Roma's number 17 is in a legal position, goal awarded".