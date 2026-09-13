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Emanuele Tramacere

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Roma, Endrick the target to dream big: the Friedkins want the blockbuster signing in January

Roma
Real Madrid
Endrick

The Roma owners want to make the fans dream and fight until the very end for the Serie A title.

Roma's summer transfer window has been a rollercoaster. First came the waiting, the missed-out targets and Celik's departure. Then came the first major moves, with the signings of Castro and Molina, followed by more waiting for the attacking-midfield coup and the long pursuit of Rodrgio Mora, before it finally closed with the arrivals of Balerdi and De Roon. Tony D'Amico has done everything he could without sacrificing his prized assets, building a squad that is unquestionably competitive.

Gian Piero Gasperini will be able to compete on all fronts, but fans still feel, and that view is also gaining ground within the American ownership of the Friedkin family, that something could still be done to dream even bigger and try to compete until the end on all fronts, including the Serie A title. With that in mind, Corriere dello Sport report that the ownership intend to reopen, in January, the Endrick chapter with Real Madrid.

  • The summer courtship

    Roma had already made a move in the summer for the former Palmeiras player. The player first rejected a loan move because he wanted to make his case in Madrid, then José Mourinho blocked it too. With Rodrygo still out and an extra utility player needed, he was convinced not to let the 2006-born talent leave.

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  • Endrick still on zero

    According to reports in the Spanish press, though, the picture around the youngster is changing after a start to the season in which, partly because of a muscular problem, he has racked up a total of zero minutes under José Mourinho between the league and the Champions League.

    Mourinho also left him on the bench for the full 90 minutes against Inter and Rayo Vallecano, even preferring Carlos Espì. It's mostly down to fitness issues, but the Brazilian's frustration is starting to grow, with images of him looking glum on the bench doing the rounds online and fuelling transfer rumours.

  • Roma have made their move

    This is where, Corriere dello Sport report, Roma have made their move. The Friedkins, as confirmed by the Giallorossi's new CEO John Galantic, are "emotionally fired up" and want to give Gasperini that attacking reinforcement, that left-footed wide player who did not arrive in the summer.

    Endrick is the ideal profile, a "Malen-style" signing who could take the team to another level. Tony D'Amico has again knocked on the Merengues' door with a proposal for a loan with an option to buy and a buy-back clause in favour of Real Madrid, or a formula similar to the one Como secured for Nico Paz a few years ago.

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  • Roma want to move quickly on a preliminary agreement and get ahead of any rival interest. A handshake now, the formalities later, around the winter window, would put Roma in pole position. It will not be easy, but Endrick's desire for more playing time could already prove decisive.

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