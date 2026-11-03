Roma are unrecognisable from one half to the next. Impressive, enterprising and dominant before the break, they look baffled and frightened afterwards. Another comeback defeat complicates their qualification plans. At Old Trafford, against a Manchester United side who had not won in 10 matches, Roma lose 3-2 after going two goals ahead through Soulé and a Malen penalty in a spectacular first half. Fatigue takes its toll in the second half as United throw everything forward. Roma fade, and individual errors prove costly.

For the first 45 minutes, only the Roma supporters can be heard. Roma play as they have in the league. Soulé scores from a superb pass by Mora, and Malen converts a penalty awarded for Heaven's handball from a Soulé shot, while Roma create at least three more clear chances. United look slow and nervous, with little to offer beyond a Mainoo shot that Vasquez deals with comfortably. The third-choice goalkeeper has become the starter because of injuries to Svilar and Gollini, the latter sidelined by a back problem.

United attack relentlessly after the break and Roma, with Pisilli on in place of Mora, cannot break forward. Cunha cleverly wins the penalty that gets United back into the match (Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes's first attempt from the spot, but Cristante enters the penalty area before the kick and the Portuguese player sends the Colombian the wrong way with his second). A minute later, Mbeumo hits both posts, giving Roma a scare. United then score twice in three minutes, both goals coming from Cunha: Balerdi misses the ball and gives the Brazilian the chance to make it 2-2, before the former Atletico Madrid player beats Vasquez at his near post. Cunha is then sent off for two bookings, first for taking off his shirt after his goal, then for a bad challenge on Balerdi. Roma's final assault comes to nothing. United win, and Roma surrender another lead.