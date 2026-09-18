On Roma-Inter

"Inter have improved enormously in recent years, we cannot ignore that. But we have to prepare for this match like all the others. We have to win without looking at who is in front of us. Clearly, knowing their qualities, we will have to adapt, but always giving one hundred per cent. A match that could give us the decisive click for the rest of the season."





The euphoria...

"I’m a bit used to this, coming from Marseille: if you play two good matches you are a god, then the same number are enough for you to be like the devil. Now I’m only trying to focus on the pitch without thinking about listening to what is being said outside."





The future

You are here on loan with an option, is your hope to stay?

"Absolutely yes. I want to do everything to stay here for a long time. Personally, both with the national team and with Roma, I want to win a trophy."







