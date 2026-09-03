Roma are considering a free agent: contacts with Krépin Diatta, formerly of Monaco and Club Brugge

Diatta is weighing up the best option with his agents. Marseille and Crystal Palace are both very keen on him, while the Bayer Leverkusen move has fallen through after the German club signed Guela Doué from Strasbourg. A move to the Super Lig also remains on the table, with Galatasaray and Trabzonspor both interested. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are considering Wilfried Zaha as well as Diatta, the Ivorian former Galatasaray player who came close to joining the Giallorossi in 2023. He is without a contract after the end of his employment relationship with Charlotte