Roberto Mancini praises Italy stars for thriving on a tough pitch following dominant victory in Turkey

Mancini was quick to highlight the professionalism shown by his players after they bounced back from a disappointing defeat against Belgium. Speaking in the aftermath of the emphatic win in Bursa, the tactician expressed his pride in how the group handled the environmental challenges. The heavy rain in Turkey had threatened to derail Italy’s fluid passing game, yet the visitors managed to maintain their composure and clinical edge throughout the ninety minutes.

Reflecting on the performance, the former Manchester City manager noted the significance of the result for the squad's morale. "I am satisfied because the boys played well on a tough pitch and it wasn't easy," Mancini told Sky Sport Italia. "They did beautiful things and I'm happy for them because they deserve it."