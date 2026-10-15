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The rise of Ethan Ampadu: Chelsea transfer at 16, ‘way off it’ at Sheffield United & ‘minimum seven out of 10’ every week leader at Leeds United
Ampadu joined Chelsea as a teenage wonderkid
Exeter native Ampadu started out at his home-town club, making a senior debut for the Grecians at the age of just 15 years, 10 months and 26 days - breaking a record that had previously been set in Devon by Arsenal icon Cliff Bastin.
It did not take long for such obvious potential to be noted, with the teenage wonderkid registering on recruitment radars across the Premier League. Heavyweight Blues from Stamford Bridge ultimately won that race for the most sought-after of signatures.
Just 12 competitive appearances would be taken in for Chelsea - with only one of those coming in top-flight action - with useful experience being picked out outside of west London when linking up with RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia.
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Wales international brought back on track at Elland Road
A permanent transfer was eventually secured in 2023 when heading to West Yorkshire. Leeds’ £7 million ($9m) deal has been made to look like quite the bargain - with Ampadu taking on their captain’s armband just a year after his arrival.
He skippered the Whites to Championship title glory in 2025, before helping them to cement Premier League status last season. The 26-year-old is one of the first names on Daniel Farke’s team sheet when fit, with “seven out of 10” consistency being added to his game.
Ampadu has become a fan favourite at Elland Road, with a remarkable reversal in fortune being enjoyed by a man that was in danger of being written off at one stage as a hot prospect that ultimately fizzled out.
Ampadu has become a talismanic captain for Leeds
Asked about Ampadu’s rise to prominence, former Leeds defender Kilgallon - who was speaking in association with the best crypto sports betting sites - told GOAL: “When you went to watch him at Sheffield United, he went on loan there, it didn't work for him. I know a few lads that have played at Sheffield United and spoke to a few people. I'm saying, ‘who's this Ampadu, he looks way off it at the minute?’
“Now he's come to Leeds United, and what a player. Captain, leader, doesn't miss a game, will play centre-half, will play centre-mid. Honestly, I haven't seen him have a bad game. Every game he has, he's a seven minimum. He's just leading that team.
“There's a great changing room there at Leeds United. I think he's the one who sorts that out. I think he's a leader on and off the pitch. I can't speak highly enough of him. I think they laughed the other day that he doesn't score enough, but he does everything else that people may not see as much - them tackles, the runs back.
“He's been an absolute standout player for Leeds United. Leeds have had some good players so far this season, but Ampadu has stood out. He really has.”
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Meeting with Man Utd and Fernandes next up
Leeds will need Ampadu to be at his tenacious best when they return to Premier League action on Sunday. The Whites are reading themselves for a meeting with Manchester United, with the Red Devils preparing to cross the Pennines as pressure mounts on beleaguered boss Michael Carrick.
Farke will be hoping to hammer another nail into that managerial coffin, having taken four points off old adversaries last season, and will be looking for his captain to win what promises to be an entertaining midfield battle with Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes.
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