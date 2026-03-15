Richarlison saves Tudor in extra time, but Tottenham are not out of the woods yet: first point for the former Juventus manager

Igor Tudor took charge of Tottenham around a month ago, but the turnaround never materialised; indeed, reports are emerging from England in the last few hours of a further managerial change for the Spurs. Three defeats from three league matches against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace, plus a heavy 5-2 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid.

Tudor went into today’s tricky clash at Anfield against Liverpool with his back against the wall. It was a difficult match for Vicario and his teammates, who found themselves a goal down after just 18 minutes. A fifth consecutive defeat for the former Juventus manager seemed imminent, but at the death in stoppage time came their first league point – though it does little to lift Tottenham out of the relegation zone.