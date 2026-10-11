Al Hilal's 3-2 win over Al Ittihad was far more than another classico. The Zaeem stretched their lead at the top of the Saudi Roshn League, while Al Ittihad tasted defeat in the competition for the first time this season, leaving coach Jens Wissing to answer a string of technical and disciplinary questions after a fiery night both inside the stadium and beyond it.

Simone Inzaghi took a serious morale boost from beating a direct rival. The match also laid bare problems in both camps.

Top spot and confidence went to Al Hilal, but their defensive work was anything but flawless. Al Ittihad lost yet proved they could claw their way back into the scoreline, and then the final whistle blew and everything kicked off, opening a fresh front in the controversy.



