'Reminds me of myself at my peak' - Kylian Mbappe paid ultimate compliment by Ronaldo amid superb start to 2026 World Cup with France

Mbappe has long been considered the heir apparent to the dual throne of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is the original Ronaldo, O Fenomeno, who has most recently identified a kindred spirit in the Frenchman.

Following a blistering start to the 2026 World Cup, where Mbappe has remained the focal point of Didier Deschamps' attack, the Brazilian icon was unable to hide his admiration for the striker's physical and technical attributes.

The legendary 2002 World Cup winner noted that Mbappe's ability to combine raw speed with clinical finishing mirrors the traits that made him the most feared forward on the planet for the best part of a decade.