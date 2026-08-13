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Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Reijnders have said yes to Al Qadsiah: €61 million deal, AC Milan also cash in

AC Milan
Manchester City
Al Qadsiah
T. Reijnders

After just one year at Manchester City, the Dutch midfielder leaves the Premier League to move to Saudi Arabia.

Former AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders will not stay at Manchester City. Just a year after joining the Citizens, the Dutch midfielder is leaving the Premier League to move to Saudi Arabia.

Following a difficult season in Pep Guardiola's final year at the Etihad, Reijnders could not alter his future even with Enzo Maresca on the bench and instead answered the call of the market, particularly the lucrative approach from Al-Qadsiah (Mateo Retegui's club), who have now finalised a financial agreement that also pleases AC Milan.


  • €61 million deal

    Today Reijnders did not train and, at this stage, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, he has chosen to say yes to the Saudi club. Manchester City received the written offer this morning from Al Qadsiah for €61 million, and accepted it because it means the club will not record a capital loss, despite the fee being paid directly to AC Milan.

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  • AC Milan cash in

    Why are AC Milan getting more money too? The Rossoneri had agreed a series of bonuses with Manchester City as part of the Dutchman's move to the Premier League.

    Alongside the €54.9 million, former CEO Giorgio Furlandi had also agreed these extra bonuses:

    - €5M: City qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League
    - €2M: Winning the 2025/26 Champions League
    - €1M: Winning the Premier League
    - €1M: Premier League Player of the Year award
    - €2M: Winning the Ballon d'Or
    - €3M: Linked to staying at City beyond 2030 (€1 million per year)


    The key clause was another one: if City had sold Reijnders before 2030, they would have had to guarantee AC Milan the full amount of the bonuses, €14 million, whether they were achieved on the pitch or not. That is exactly what will happen with the move to Al-Qadsiah.



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