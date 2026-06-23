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Real Madrid complete world-record transfer for Swedish teenager Felicia Schroder - leaving WSL side Chelsea frustrated
Record-breaking deal confirmed
Real Madrid have confirmed via an official club statement that Schroder has joined the club from BK Hacken. The Spanish side have secured Schroder on a four-year contract running until June 30, 2030.
Hacken also released a statement confirming that they have sold Schroder in the most expensive transfer ever seen in women's football. Martin Ericsson, the football director at Hacken, expressed his immense pride regarding the landmark transfer. "It is a historic sale that strengthens both women's football and BK Hacken's position internationally," Ericsson stated. The transfer concludes weeks of intense speculation surrounding the 19-year-old, dealing a major blow to Chelsea, who had previously submitted a £1.2 million bid to bring her to London.
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A rapid rise to stardom
Schroder signed her first senior contract with Hacken in the spring of 2023 and quickly developed into one of the most exciting talents in world football. The striker proved her immense quality by winning the Damallsvenskan Most Valuable Player award in 2025, topping the scoring charts with 30 goals. During her outstanding spell, she recorded 91 goals and 18 assists in 128 appearances.
Reflecting on her remarkable journey, Schroder praised the Swedish club. "I cannot thank them enough for the trust I have received since the start. The years at BK Hacken have shaped me as a person and a player and are something I will carry in my heart forever," she said.
European glory attracts giants
Real Madrid were convinced to make their historic move after watching Schroder dominate the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup last month. The attacker was the star of the tournament, scoring eight goals in nine matches. She dismantled Hammarby in the two-legged final, netting one goal in the away leg before hammering a hat-trick in the return fixture to secure the trophy.
Chelsea had targeted Schroder, but Real Madrid moved decisively to win the contested race. Her phenomenal performances for Hacken and the Swedish national team under manager Tony Gustavsson ensured that Europe's elite clubs were willing to break financial records to secure her signature this summer.
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What happens next for Madrid?
Schroder will now travel to Spain to integrate with her new Real Madrid team-mates ahead of the upcoming domestic campaign. The Spanish side will heavily rely on her prolific finishing as they aim to challenge Barcelona for domestic supremacy and make a deep run in the Women's Champions League. Meanwhile, Chelsea must urgently resume their search for a reliable centre-forward before the transfer window closes.