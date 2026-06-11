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Real Madrid submit Bernardo Silva transfer offer as Jose Mourinho 'pushes' to sign Man City icon ahead of Barcelona & Atletico Madrid
Jose Mourinho leads the Real Madrid charge
Real Madrid have officially entered the race for Silva, submitting a formal proposal to the 31-year-old following his exit from Man City. The move comes as a direct result of Mourinho’s influence, with the incoming Madrid boss - a fellow Portuguese and long-time admirer of the midfielder - actively pushing to bring Silva to the Santiago Bernabeu as part of his squad reconstruction.
As reported by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are now in advanced talks to secure Silva as a free agent. This development marks a dramatic shift in a saga that many believed was already settled in Barcelona’s favour, but the lure of working under Mourinho and joining the Spanish giants has complicated the playmaker's decision-making process.
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Barcelona’s long-held advantage under threat
For months, the Catalan capital seemed the only logical destination for Silva. Barcelona were understood to have reached an agreement in principle to sign the outgoing City captain earlier this year, with the player even agreeing to a substantial wage reduction to facilitate a move to the Camp Nou. However, Real Madrid’s formal entry into the fray has presented a direct challenge to Barca’s position as the frontrunners.
Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, previously indicated that his client would take his time before committing to a project, and the intervention of Florentino Perez has sparked a fresh battle between the Clasico rivals. While Atletico Madrid remain interested in the background and Galatasaray have reportedly offered a financially superior three-year deal, the choice appears to have narrowed down to the elite powerhouses of La Liga.
End of an era at City
The 31-year-old departs the Etihad Stadium as a legitimate club legend after nine illustrious years under Pep Guardiola. His trophy cabinet boasts six Premier League titles and the Champions League, part of a staggering haul of 20 major honours.
The midfielder confirmed last week that no final decision had been made on his next club, insisting he would find a team “where they really love me” once the 2026 World Cup concludes.
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Decision expected after World Cup campaign
Silva is currently focused on representing Portugal at the World Cup in North America, and he has made it clear that he will not allow club distractions to impact his performance on the international stage. Mendes confirmed earlier this month that his client would only decide his future after the World Cup, meaning there may still be a few twists and turns in the transfer saga.