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Adhe Makayasa

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez denies hiring Xabi Alonso was a mistake and addresses Vinicius Jr contract uncertainty

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Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has dismissed suggestions that the appointment of Xabi Alonso as head coach was an error, despite his tenure ending prematurely in January. Speaking during an extensive television interview, the Los Blancos chief also addressed the contract situation of Vinicius Junior, insisting there is no immediate urgency to extend the Brazilian's current deal.

  • Perez breaks silence

    Perez appeared on El Chiringuito de Jugones for a significant 40-minute interview following his recent announcement regarding emergency presidential elections. The president revisited the mid-season dismissal of Alonso, who was relieved of his duties following a 3-2 Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona. Despite Alonso’s historic success at Bayer Leverkusen, his stint in Madrid suffered from a lack of pre-season preparation and mounting physical exhaustion within the first-team squad.

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    Circumstances over culpability

    During the discussion with Josep Pedrerol, Perez remained steadfast that the decision to hire former Blancos midfielder Alonso was correct at the time. He said: "No. It was a matter of circumstances. It all stems from the Club World Cup; we didn't have a preseason. When you don't have a preseason, you suffer physically. We thought the change (the dismissal) would help, but it only worked for a bit before they fell apart again."

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    No rush for Vini

    Perez also provided clarity on Vinicius, whose current contract at the Bernabeu runs until June 2027. Despite the 25-year-old’s impressive return of 21 goals and 14 assists this season, the president said: “I think Vinicius is one of the best players Real Madrid has. He won the last two Champions Leagues. There's no rush to renew his contract; we have all season to talk. You think I'm in charge of everything. That's the sporting director's job.”

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    What comes next?

    Alvaro Arbeloa's interim appointment has been marred by a disastrous end to the campaign. The club finished behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the Liga title race and suffered a painful Champions League exit at the quarter-final stage following a defeat to Bayern Munich. With presidential elections looming, the hierarchy must decide whether to back Arbeloa or pursue a high-profile permanent replacement to lead the team next season while simultaneously navigating Vinicius' contract situation.

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