Real Madrid are going all out in the transfer market after José Mourinho's return to the dugout. Denzel Dumfried, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva have already arrived, and the Spanish club have kept moving over the last few hours. Contacts with Manchester City are continuing behind the scenes to bring world champion midfielder Rodri back home, and he has already sent positive signals. Now Los Blancos have suddenly entered the race for Yan Diomandé, a 2006-born attacking winger who plays for RB Leipzig and the Ivory Coast national team.
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Real Madrid move swiftly for Yan Diomandé, first €100 million offer to RB Leipzig. Here is why Brahim Diaz could return to Juventus’ sights
First offer
Various sources say Mourinho has personally asked for a player with his profile to add pace and unpredictability to the attack and has decided to challenge Paris Saint-Germain, with whom Diomandé is said to already have an agreement in principle before a move to Real Madrid. An opening offer of €90 million, plus €10 million in bonuses, has already reportedly gone in, but Leipzig deemed it too low. The German press say the Red Bull club are confident of getting no less than €120 million for the Ivory Coast international, who scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists last season and also shone at the recent World Cup.
Is the Brahim Diaz option back on?
Real Madrid's unexpected move for Yan Diomandé could also affect their outgoing business, with Italian clubs ready to pounce on any opening. Alongside the situation involving Franco Mastantuono, who could leave on a straight loan and is above all in the sights of Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici, there is also Brahim Diaz to watch closely. The Morocco international playmaker is the player Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has been tracking for some time, having identified him as his first-choice option for the attacking midfield role.
What is happening
Under contract with Real Madrid until June 2027, the 1999-born player comes off a season in which he made 42 appearances under first Xabi Alonso and then Alvaro Arbeloa, scoring 2 goals and laying on 9 assists for his team-mates. The former AC Milan player, who featured in Serie A from September 2020 to the summer of 2023 and racked up 124 appearances, 18 goals and one Serie A title, has always made it clear that he wants to stay in the Spanish capital and convince Mourinho to include him in the new technical project. But the arrival of a possible new rival in attack could change his situation and boost Juventus' hopes of convincing him to accept a transfer. One point to bear in mind is that, although Brahim's contract with Real formally expires on 30 June 2027, the parties have reportedly been in contact for some time over an extension until 2030. That is no small detail and could affect the transfer value of Juventus' target.
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