Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
JJ Gabriel(C)Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Real Madrid make progress in pursuit of JJ Gabriel, Manchester United’s 2010-born future football star

Real Madrid
J. Gabriel
Transfers
Barcelona

But Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are not giving up.

Next matches
AEK

AEK

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR

The race for JJ Gabriel has reached a decisive phase, and Real Madrid appear to have pulled ahead of their rivals. The 16-year-old Manchester United prospect has attracted interest from some of Europe's leading clubs, but could continue his career in Spain under Florentino Pérez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have reportedly made the decisive move, reaching a verbal agreement on contract terms with the talent born in 2010. That would put them ahead of their rivals in the race for one of international football's most promising prospects. Nothing is final yet, but negotiations appear to be heading towards a deal. The transfer would take place in June 2027, at the end of the season.

  • The race for JJ Gabriel isn't over yet. Some of world football's biggest clubs have contacted the youngster and his entourage. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are waiting in the wings, watching to see whether the understanding with Real Madrid becomes a definitive agreement. The next few months will decide the future of one of Europe's most talked-about young talents.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
AEK

AEK

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR