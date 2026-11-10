Ancelotti has called up Brazilian striker Endrick for the friendlies against Japan (14 November) and Singapore (17 November). Endrick spoke about his year at Real Madrid and his future: "I'm still young. I'm only 20; I certainly don't have to take flight and throw myself off a cliff. We'll see what happens. All I can say is that I want to play, feel happy and help my team-mates " he told Globo . " score goals and provide assists, as I did at Lyon, which was one of the best things that has ever happened to me and one of the happiest periods of my life."
Real Madrid, Endrick: “I want to play, I don’t know what will happen in January. I have to think about what’s best for my career.” The latest on AC Milan and Roma
The best for his career
He could leave at the start of 2027: "I don't know what will happen in January, it's all in God's hands. I only ask to be able to do what's best for my career; whatever happens, happens. I just want to do my best". On Mourinho, he added: "Madrid is a wonderful city, but it's clear that I must do everything I can to develop my career. Mourinho is a great person. He comes over to me every day and asks how I am, but he never talks about football. He wants to know about my private life. I like his attitude; he takes an interest. I'm grateful for what he does. I will always give my all for Real Madrid, who come before everything else. Mourinho's affection makes me always give my all."
Alternative to Mbappé
"You all know who is at Real Madrid, who we have in the squad, who is ahead of me. Mbappé is a fantastic player; he finished second in the Ballon d'Or. I try to make the most of the opportunities I'm given and do my best. I've come on for five, ten minutes... I've played in the Champions League against Roma and AEK Athens, and I've made the most of those moments."
How much does Endrick cost?
Endrick's Real Madrid contract runs until 2030, but he is expected to leave in January barring a surprise. Real Madrid plan to loan him out, as they did for a year at Fonseca's Lyon. AC Milan and Roma are interested, but want better terms. They are working to include an option to buy with a very high buy-back clause for Real Madrid, or to arrange a permanent transfer. The former Palmeiras player is valued at around €60 million. He cost €35 million plus €25 million in bonuses in December 2022.
How much does Endrick earn?
According to As, Endrick earns €6 million gross a year until 2030.
Mourinho had blocked him
Before the match against Roma, Mourinho tried to rule out a departure in the next winter transfer window, telling TNT Sports: "Forget it, forget it. Forget about any club that's interested. They'd better sit down and wait, otherwise they'll get tired. He's a player I adore, with incredible potential. He's very important to us. Anyone interested in him will have to deal with me, because I believe he doesn't need to go out on loan and that he will achieve extraordinary success here."
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