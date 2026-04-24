It all started with a post from Union Berlin, in which the Ironers took a bit of a dig at RB ahead of their away match against Leipzig on Friday evening (8.30 pm): "It’s not Leipzig’s fault, mind you – it’s a lovely city...", wrote the Berliners.
Translated by
RB Leipzig faces sexism allegations after a social media post about Union coach Marie-Louise Eta triggers a backlash
Leipzig’s response was swift. The Saxons shared three photos of Eta on their social media: one with former RBL manager Marco Rose, one with ex-player Emil Forsberg and one with current Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai. The club added, “Your head coach didn’t just think the city was quite lovely…”.
However, this attempt at humour backfired, drawing accusations of sexism and derogatory conduct in the comments.
“There is absolutely no place for sexism at RB Leipzig. We are very much looking forward to the return of Marie-Louise Eta, who spent time at RB Leipzig in 2022 and subsequently documented her time at the club in a photo collage on social media,” the Bulls stated.
Eta succeeds Steffen Baumgart as head coach at Union Berlin.
Eta had shared that same photo series herself in 2023, so Leipzig merely wanted to recall the “wonderful time spent together in Leipzig”. RB also noted that several leadership positions within the club are already held by women.
Eta, appointed less than two weeks earlier after the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, is the Bundesliga’s first female head coach and, following Sabrina Wittmann’s spell at FC Ingolstadt, only the second in German men’s professional football.
The 34-year-old’s contract initially runs only until the end of the season; after that, the Berlin club’s management intend to discuss how to proceed. It is not ruled out that Eta will remain as the permanent head coach.