Florin Raducioiu, now 56, the former Romanian striker who enjoyed notable spells in Italy with Bari, Brescia, Verona and AC Milan, has opened up in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport. The headline says plenty about him: "Models, wine and parties, a circus life. Those pills at AC Milan and the injections at Brescia...".





LIFE OFF THE PITCH

"As a player I certainly had my vices. At Monaco I was crazy about wine: I bought bottles costing €10,000, I had luxury dinners in Monte Carlo. I lived like a pensioner, and I regret it a little. I could have saved some money and invested it. They were days when you earned €80,000 a month, and back then that was a huge amount. I want to make it clear that I am still financially well off now anyway".





THE PARTIES

"In Milan we used to have parties at Hollywood when we could, Maldini was the most sought-after. Over in Verona, though, I lost my head over a Romanian model. I was 21, handsome and rich (laughs). I was a circus character. That relationship lasted a year and it did not keep me clear-headed during matches. At the end of the season we were relegated".





THE ANECDOTE

"After Wales-Romania, the match that qualified us for the 1994 World Cup, I went to a pub and got drunk on whisky until I passed out. I even threw up in the taxi. The next day I got up and flew back to Milanello by jet".



