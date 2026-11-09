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سالم الدوسري ومبابي ويامالkooora
GOAL
Translated by

Psychological warfare: how did Salem Al-Dawsari resort to the weapon of Mbappé and Yamal to snatch the throne of Asia?

Originals
F. Al-Buraikan
S. Al-Dawsari
A. Beiranvand
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Saudi Arabia
Iran
France
Spain

A fierce battle

Salem Al-Dawsari hasn't gone completely quiet in his push for the 2026 Asian Player of the Year award, even if he has stopped short of declaring himself worthy of the crown.

All eyes across the continent turn to Bangkok on Thursday 19 November 2026, with the Thai capital hosting the Asian Football Confederation's annual awards ceremony.

The race for the "Asian Player of the Year" throne is a fierce one. Al-Dawsari goes head to head with his compatriot Firas Al-Buraikan, the Al-Ahli star, and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand, the Tractor goalkeeper, in a breathless contest that defies prediction. Al-Dawsari is banking on a third title, Al-Buraikan has delivered continental silverware, and Beiranvand produced his heroics at the World Cup. So who claims the crown on the Asian night everyone's been waiting for?

  • Al Hilal v Al Sadd: AFC Champions LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Salem opts for indirect messages

    Salem Al-Dawsari posted a photo of himself holding the AFC Player of the Year award, alongside a video clip from the day he was crowned in 2022. The posts drew plenty of attention, dragging his continental achievement back into the spotlight ahead of the awaited ceremony.

    He made no direct claim to the prize. But the timing of it all opened the door to a reading that he wants to sway the race in his favour.

    The Al-Hilal captain boasts an exceptional record in the award, having lifted it twice before. Now he chases an unprecedented feat: a third win, which would make him the first player in its history to reach that number.

    Read also: Fermin Lopez destroys Atletico Madrid's fortresses on the night of the "fake Mourinho"

    The road to a third title looks anything but easy, with his Saudi national team teammate Firas Al-Buraikan and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand mounting strong challenges.

    The numbers tell their own story. Salem has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 matches with Al-Hilal over last season and so far this one. He also featured in six matches for the Saudi national team during 2026, scoring once and lifting the King's Cup.

    That tally puts him firmly in the mix. Yet it also invites comparison with his rivals, especially given the different achievements and circumstances behind each man's nomination.

  • FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP

    Mbappé and Yamal: a public campaign as Kane snatches the 'gold'

    In the build-up to the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal didn't simply sit back and wait for the voters to decide. The pair traded public claims over which of them deserved the award.

    The France star told L'Équipe that no player had enjoyed a better season than him. He deserved to be crowned, he argued, pointing to his individual impact and his ability to make the difference.

    Yamal was even blunter about his ambition. He flatly declared himself worthy of the prize, citing the collective silverware and the personal numbers he had racked up.

    Harry Kane took the opposite approach. He steered clear of the self-promotion and let his work with Bayern Munich and the national team do the talking. Seventy-three goals in 65 matches settled the race in his favour.

    What does all this tell us? Talking yourself up doesn't guarantee victory, and staying quiet doesn't mean you're out of the running. The award comes down to the voting criteria and how the season is judged, not the size of a player's media presence or his knack for grabbing attention before the ceremony.

    Salem's case looks different again. He never openly declared himself worthy, yet he quietly nudged his achievements back into the spotlight.

  • Al Ahli v FC Machida Zelvia: AFC Champions Elite FinalGetty Images Sport

    Al-Burikan and Beiranvand: a contest with different standards

    Firas Al-Buraikan, meanwhile, has a strong case of his own. He scored the goal that sealed Al-Ahli's historic triumph in the final of the AFC Champions League Elite against Japan's Machida Zelvia, striking in the sixth minute of the first period of extra time to hand his side the continental crown and a second successive title.

    The Asian achievement was only part of his haul. Al-Buraikan also helped Al-Ahli lift the Saudi Super Cup for the second time in the club's history, and he was one of the standout performers as Saudi Arabia won the Gulf Cup, scoring in the final and finishing as the tournament's top scorer with three goals. Silverware and big-moment influence give the Al-Raqi striker a clear edge.

    Iran's Alireza presents a very different case on the final list. He is the only goalkeeper among the nominees, a rarity not seen since Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al-Deayea earned a nomination in 1996.

    What put him in the running above all was his brilliance at the 2026 World Cup, none more so than during the goalless draw with Belgium. He saved seven clear-cut shots and walked away with the man of the match award.

    Alireza started all three of Iran's World Cup matches and reached 90 international appearances, making him the most capped goalkeeper in the national team's history.

    At club level, he drove Tractor to the round of 16 in the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in four years. He featured in nine matches in the tournament, kept five clean sheets, and helped his side finish second in the Iranian league.

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  • Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Will Salem snatch the prize, or will the Mbappé and Yamal experience repeat itself?

    This goes beyond Salem Al-Dawsari's posts or the messages he fires out through his accounts. It is a race where individual statistics tangle with team titles and decisive moments.

    Al-Hilal's captain boasts an exceptional history with the award, and he wants to write a new chapter by claiming a third title. Standing in his way are rivals with heavy achievements of their own, chief among them Al-Buraikan, a name tied to the decisive moments in the titles of Al-Ahli and the Saudi Arabia national team.

    So the question lingers. Will Salem's indirect messages sharpen his presence and steal the spotlight before the winner is announced? Or will the verdict rest on what the players delivered on the pitch, as it did with Harry Kane? The recent Ballon d'Or experience proved that public campaigns do not settle the race on their own. The final call stays with the voters, however loud the candidates' voices or however big their media presence.