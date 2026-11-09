Salem Al-Dawsari posted a photo of himself holding the AFC Player of the Year award, alongside a video clip from the day he was crowned in 2022. The posts drew plenty of attention, dragging his continental achievement back into the spotlight ahead of the awaited ceremony.

He made no direct claim to the prize. But the timing of it all opened the door to a reading that he wants to sway the race in his favour.

The Al-Hilal captain boasts an exceptional record in the award, having lifted it twice before. Now he chases an unprecedented feat: a third win, which would make him the first player in its history to reach that number.

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The road to a third title looks anything but easy, with his Saudi national team teammate Firas Al-Buraikan and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand mounting strong challenges.

The numbers tell their own story. Salem has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 matches with Al-Hilal over last season and so far this one. He also featured in six matches for the Saudi national team during 2026, scoring once and lifting the King's Cup.

That tally puts him firmly in the mix. Yet it also invites comparison with his rivals, especially given the different achievements and circumstances behind each man's nomination.