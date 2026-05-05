Khvicha came through Dinamo Tbilisi's youth setup and made his senior debut, but contractual disputes prompted a move to the smaller club FC Rustavi. A proposed transfer to Bayern Munich collapsed, so shortly after his 18th birthday he joined Lokomotiv Moscow on loan and, in summer 2019—by then a Georgian international—moved permanently to Rubin Kazan.

During three seasons in Kazan, Kvaratskhelia matured into one of the Russian Premier League's standout performers and drew fresh interest from Bayern in 2021. "I am convinced that he will end up at Real Madrid or Bayern," his agent Nobel Dzhugueli stated at the time. The move fell through, and he remained in Kazan until Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March 2022. He then spent a brief spell on loan with Georgian top-flight side Dinamo Batumi, a spell that underlined his class above the domestic league.

In summer 2022, SSC Napoli paid €11.5m for his services; at the foot of Vesuvius he quickly earned the nickname 'Kvaradona' and helped the club claim the Scudetto. In January 2025 he moved to PSG for €80m; six months later he lifted the Champions League trophy—in Munich, no less. Widely regarded as one of world football's brightest talents, he then delivered a brace in Napoli's dramatic 5-4 first-leg win over Bayern.