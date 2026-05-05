One brother lives in Paris, the other in Tbilisi, yet a Georgian family reunion may play out in Munich this week. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (25) will be in action on Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain visits the Allianz Arena for the Champions League semi-final second leg against FC Bayern, aiming to protect a slender 5-4 advantage from the opening encounter.
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PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was not offered a deal to stay at Bayern Munich after his trial. Could his younger brother step in instead?
His 16-year-old brother Tornike Kvaratskhelia is also in Munich, not as an opponent but as a potential signing. According to the Georgian edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, he travelled to meet club officials.
Kvaratskhelia Junior currently plays for the reserves of Georgian record champions Dinamo Tbilisi; on Saturday, he was included in the first-team squad for the first time for a league match. The 16-year-old also features for the U17 national team and is regarded as a great talent; other European clubs are said to be monitoring his progress.
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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has completed a trial session at FC Bayern's training ground.
Like his famous brother, he operates on the left wing. The pair also share another link: as a teenager, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was on FC Bayern's radar. According to SPOX, the then 17-year-old even completed a week-long trial at the club's training campus in April 2018. He toured the facilities, which had opened a year earlier, and watched a game at the Allianz Arena.
Campus staff were impressed by his ability on and off the pitch, and the player himself was interested. Yet the transfer did not happen, reportedly because the club did not pursue the signing with enough vigour.
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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia triumphed in the Champions League final in Munich.
Khvicha came through Dinamo Tbilisi's youth setup and made his senior debut, but contractual disputes prompted a move to the smaller club FC Rustavi. A proposed transfer to Bayern Munich collapsed, so shortly after his 18th birthday he joined Lokomotiv Moscow on loan and, in summer 2019—by then a Georgian international—moved permanently to Rubin Kazan.
During three seasons in Kazan, Kvaratskhelia matured into one of the Russian Premier League's standout performers and drew fresh interest from Bayern in 2021. "I am convinced that he will end up at Real Madrid or Bayern," his agent Nobel Dzhugueli stated at the time. The move fell through, and he remained in Kazan until Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March 2022. He then spent a brief spell on loan with Georgian top-flight side Dinamo Batumi, a spell that underlined his class above the domestic league.
In summer 2022, SSC Napoli paid €11.5m for his services; at the foot of Vesuvius he quickly earned the nickname 'Kvaradona' and helped the club claim the Scudetto. In January 2025 he moved to PSG for €80m; six months later he lifted the Champions League trophy—in Munich, no less. Widely regarded as one of world football's brightest talents, he then delivered a brace in Napoli's dramatic 5-4 first-leg win over Bayern.