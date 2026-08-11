PSG’s transfer business on the eve of the European Super Cup against Aston Villa: after the signings of Digne and Akliouche, the targets are Suzuki, Godts and Ferran Torres

PSG's biggest moves are still to come. So far the Parisians have kept a low profile in the transfer market, bringing Lucas Digne back home after signing him from Aston Villa for 7 million, if he plays, he will be a former player, and investing 50 million in Maghnes Akliouche, who has arrived from Monaco. Among the new faces is also an Italian: goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni, born in 2008, has left Milan and joined the French club on a free transfer. He will be the third-choice goalkeeper while they wait to sort out the pecking order between the first two. With Chevalier on the way out, PSG are in advanced talks with Parma over the arrival of ZionSuzuki for 35 million.