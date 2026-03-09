Getty
Have PSG lost their fear factor? European champions told 'everything that made them strong is gone' as ex-France star says coach Luis Enrique has hit his 'limit'
A team in decline ahead of Chelsea clash
Speaking on RMC Sport, former France international and 1998 World Cup winner Dugarry voiced significant concerns about the current state of manager Luis Enrique's squad. Paris Saint-Germain find themselves at a crossroads as they prepare to face Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 at the Parc des Princes.
Despite being the reigning European champions, the mood in the French capital is far from celebratory following a worrying 3-1 home defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1. Dugarry did not hold back: "PSG is outdated, without ideas, it's quite sad. Luis Enrique's self-persuasion or positive thinking has its limits. At some point, reality catches up with you: your team can't keep up."
The missing fear factor and walking on water
The outspoken pundit argued that the stark contrast between the side of early season and the current iteration has sparked a debate. "Everything that made them strong for five months is gone. We shouldn't be afraid to speak the truth. And nobody is certain of anything. For five months, we saw an exceptional Paris Saint-Germain. That means we may never see Paris Saint-Germain at that level again. We need to hear that. And even the players need to hear it. We've all had moments in our careers where we were on fire. It lasted weeks, months, years, it depends."
Missed opportunities and a lack of fresh ideas
Exposing what he sees as a lack of proactive management, the former striker highlighted the failure to rotate and refresh the playing staff effectively. He added: "There are levers that exist: resting in the off-season and not going to play in a Club World Cup. Taking recruits who will dynamise the group and bring you something new, that has not been done."
He feels these levers were ignored because the hierarchy believed the current squad was sufficient. "There are many possible levers that were not activated because they found themselves very strong, in a legitimate way. They said to themselves: 'It will be enough', except that is not the case. Today, the team is unrecognisable. It has become a side that no longer scares anyone."
Managerial pressure mounts before European test
Enrique has attempted to downplay the recent slump, famously remarking after the Monaco loss that "confidence cannot be bought at the supermarket." However, the Spanish tactician is facing mounting pressure. Dugarry noted: "Luis Enrique is finally starting to get worried. Positive thinking isn't working anymore. I hope for everyone who loves Paris Saint-Germain that things will improve, but I've been worried for a while now. This isn't a fluke, it's a continuation of the trend. How is it possible to see such a difference in level between what we saw for the past five months and what we're seeing now? The gap between the two is becoming very worrying."
