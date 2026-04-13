PSG or Juventus next? Why new challenge would ‘intrigue’ Pep Guardiola after title wins with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City

Guardiola has been giving little away when it comes to his future plans. A move into international management has been mooted, as he takes inspiration from former Liverpool rival Jurgen Klopp and frees himself of the stresses involved with club coaching.

Pressed further on what happens from here, and whether ties with City could be severed in 2026, Barry - who spent five years with the Blues between 2009 and 2014, helping them to a dramatic first Premier League title in 2011-12 - added: “I personally think if Pep decides his time’s up at City, he will have a break. I think he's generally done that, hasn't he, when he's left his teams?

“Whether it's three months, six months, you never know what's around the corner. Whether he's planned his next move, you don't know. He's definitely got the credit to do that, hasn't he? In terms of any club or any country in the world, I'm sure.

“I didn't initially think he'd call it a day this season, because I think any manager would want to go out on a high. And at one point, he wasn't sure what trophies he was going to win this year. He's already got the League Cup, the FA Cup's a massive chance as well, the way they're playing, and you never know, the league's still there as well.

“I wouldn't be completely surprised if this is his last year. He's put a great shift in. People spoke about, ‘he only spends three or four years at certain teams and has a break’. He's done a lot longer than that at City and been unbelievable. I'm sure any decision he makes, the fans can clap him out the door and respect what he's done.”