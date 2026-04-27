PSG boss Luis Enrique is full of praise for Vincent Kompany ahead of their Champions League showdown, revealing he “prefers” watching Bayern Munich matches

With all his key players now fit for the decisive matches, the coach said: "That’s the magic of the Champions League; everyone wants to be part of it, and that gives you a special energy."

That determination was echoed by the “magician” Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. “Bayern are in good form, but so are we,” the Georgian said. “We can achieve anything and beat anyone.”

He also expressed great respect for Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, calling him “one of the world’s best goalkeepers. He’s a legend, and we know what he’s capable of.” However, the forward quickly added, “we scored two goals against him last time…”

That 2-0 victory came in the Club World Cup semi-final, however, and when the teams met in the Champions League group stage last season Bayern prevailed 2-1 in Paris. Overall, the Munich side have won their last five Champions League meetings with PSG, scoring seven goals and conceding only one.