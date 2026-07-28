Nobody could have imagined that the generation who brought all of Italy to tears of joy in the streets of Berlin in 2006, when they were crowned world champions, would become a symbol of collective failure twenty years later. They lifted the World Cup under Marcello Lippi and believed they could repeat that glory from the dugout. Instead, they discovered that genius as a player does not necessarily mean genius as a coach.

This week delivered the straw that broke the generation's back, and it came from a source no one expected. Andrea Pirlo, the calm maestro who scored that iconic penalty in the World Cup semi-final, stood one step away from realising his dream of returning to lead the Azzurri. Then, at the last moment, they ousted him on charges of "Russian ties". The humiliating rejection was merely a new episode in a long saga of decline.

Gattuso let slip the dream of a third consecutive World Cup. Cannavaro got lost in the jungles of Asia. Other big names hunt for an opportunity in the second or fourth tier. The curse of the "Lippi generation" spares no one. So how did the golden generation who knocked out France and Zidane turn into a generation that fails even to save itself?