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Premier League clubs urge rapid Manchester City punishment this season following guilty financial verdict
Demand for swift action
Senior football figures have made it clear that Manchester City must face their punishment before this season ends. The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that the club have been found guilty of all charges relating to financial breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.
Rivals are increasingly anxious that allowing Manchester City to finish the campaign without facing consequences could lead to severe uncertainty, especially if they win the title again. The pressure is now mounting on the independent commission to act swiftly.
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The sham deals and risks
The independent panel found that the club had artificially inflated their revenue by more than £900m through "sham" sponsorship deals.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one club official told BBC Sport: "It benefits everyone for this to be resolved as quickly as possible." When asked if a rapid conclusion was realistic, the official added: "Instinctively yes, but it has to be done right. We can all see what the risks are if it's not. But those risks have been there throughout the process, as they've won the league multiple times during it."
The appeal timeline
Manchester City have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and signalled their intent to lodge an official appeal by the end of this week. While Premier League regulations state an appeal should conclude no more than 12 weeks after being filed, Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has reportedly suggested the process will take a long time. Procedures can be hurried to meet the end of a season, and the Premier League has formally stated its desire for the case to be "concluded as soon as possible", avoiding a drawn-out legal circus.
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What next for Man City?
Manchester City cannot take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning their final recourse may involve claiming a lack of impartiality at the High Court. The independent commission will soon hold a sanctions hearing, which will ultimately dictate the severity of the club's unprecedented punishment.
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