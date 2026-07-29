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Moataz Elgammal

'Potentially a top, top player' - Roberto De Zerbi insists he wants Lucas Bergvall to stay at Tottenham amid Newcastle & Nottingham Forest transfer links

R. De Zerbi
L. Bergvall
Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
Transfers

Roberto De Zerbi has spoken out on the future of Lucas Bergvall, insisting he wants the highly-rated midfielder to stay at Tottenham Hotspur despite strong transfer interest from Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. The Italian manager addressed the situation after recent pre-season minutes, shedding light on the immense competition for places this year.

  • De Zerbi wants Bergvall to stay

    According to a report from The Athletic, De Zerbi has made it clear that he would like Bergvall to remain at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, though he cannot guarantee him a starting place.

    Bergvall informed the club of his desire to seek a new challenge in June, prompting interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. Following a recent pre-season fixture against Sydney FC, the manager praised the player's immense potential. "I would like that he stays with us. I think he’s potentially a top, top, top player. But then I don’t want to convince anyone to stay," De Zerbi stated.


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  • Sandro Tonali - Tottenham Hotspur 2026Getty

    Squad competition and midfield role

    Tottenham have invested heavily in their squad, breaking their transfer record twice for Matheus Fernandes (£85m) and Sandro Tonali (£100m). This creates intense competition for the 20-year-old Bergvall, whose current contract runs until June 2031.

    Last season, the midfielder made 33 appearances across all competitions, accumulating 1465 minutes and scoring one goal. De Zerbi acknowledges Bergvall's preferred position but stresses guarantees cannot be given. “It’s very clear, his idea. He wants space. He wants to play as a double pivot as a position. I can’t give, for any player in the world, the place in the first XI guaranteed,” the manager explained.

  • Future talks and transfer uncertainty

    Although the midfielder has not directly voiced his departure intentions to the manager face to face recently, discussions have taken place. De Zerbi emphasized that any player representing the club must possess the correct attitude and commitment.

    “To stay with us, we have to have the right spirit to stay. He’s a good guy. We will see in the next weeks,” De Zerbi added, noting that Bergvall will need to speak directly with chief executive Vinai Venkatesham or sporting director Johan Lange regarding his long-term future. Meanwhile, Tottenham continue their intense pre-season preparations, leaving the final decision in the hands of the club's hierarchy.

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  • Roberto De Zerbi Tottenham 2025-26Getty

    Next steps for the midfielder

    As the summer transfer window progresses, Bergvall faces a defining period in his career. With Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest circling, the young Swede must decide whether to fight for his place under De Zerbi or pursue guaranteed minutes elsewhere. The upcoming weeks will reveal if Tottenham decide to sanction a departure or if the midfielder chooses to stay.