The round will mark Al-Nassr's first appearance of the current season, as they host Al-Jabalain in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, after their opening match against Al-Watan was postponed until 18 December.

Al-Nassr's bow in the Joy Elite League brings back some of the stars who shone last season, so much so that they pushed close to the first team. Chief among them is Saad Haqawi.

Haqawi caught the eye with the Al-Nassr under-21 side last season in the Joy Elite League, yet he was not the team's biggest name. Strong figures like Abdulmalik Al-Jaber and Haidar Abdulkarim stood ahead of him.

With that duo leaving the "Al-Alami" squad this season, Haqawi has taken on a bigger role, especially given the standing he has earned with the first team.

Australian coach Ange Postecoglou picked Haqawi in the Al-Nassr first-team squad for the pre-season training camp in Portugal, and the youngster featured in some matches.

Since the campaign kicked off, the 20-year-old has become a fixture in the Al-Nassr squad across their three Roshn League games, despite not playing. He also came off the bench in the Al-Diriyah tie in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

Postecoglou is clearly betting on polishing Haqawi's talent again. The midfielder first grabbed attention under Italian coach Stefano Pioli in 2024-2025, when he played 5 matches and set up a goal for Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now Haqawi must repay that trust, not only with the first team but also as the standout star of the under-21 side in the Joy Elite League, starting with the Al-Jabalain match.