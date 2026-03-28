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Emanuele Tramacere

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Pjanic: "Dimarco’s celebration? I don’t get it. Bosnia is waiting for them, and Italy will be in for a shock. We’ll set the place alight in Zenica – it won’t be a pleasant experience for the Italians."

Italy
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina

The atmosphere ahead of the Bosnia v Italy clash is heating up, and the former Juventus and Roma midfielder has explained why.

Italy will face Bosnia away in Zenica in the final round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-offs. On Tuesday at the Bilino Polje stadium, kicking off at 8.45 pm, there will be around 9,000 people in attendance, but the atmosphere will be electric both inside and outside the stadium, not only because of what is at stake (the winner qualifies directly for the World Cup), but also due to the controversy that arose following Italy’s victory over Northern Ireland and thecelebrations of Dimarco and his teammates, captured by Rai cameras at the moment of Bosnia’s decisive penalty against Wales.


Reiterating just how intense and emotionally challenging the match will be for Italy and for the Italians travelling to Zenica was, once again, Miralem Pjanic, the former Bosnian midfielder for Juventus and Roma, who gave an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport.


  • THE WHOLE OF BOSNIA WILL COME TO A STANDSTILL FOR A FEW HOURS

    "It doesn't surprise me; let's just say it's the match-up I was hoping to see. Bosnia is home, of course, but Italy is in my heart as if it were my adopted country. We dream of going to the World Cup, and so do you. Let’s see how it turns out. For us, it’s a historic event. Bosnia will come to a standstill for a few hours: three million people cheering on our team. It’ll be a madhouse like never seen before at the stadium. You’ll be shocked by our passion."

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  • "WE'LL STIR UP TROUBLE; IT WON'T BE PLEASANT FOR THE ITALIANS"

    "We're going to set the place alight in Zenica. It won't be a pleasant experience for the Italians to be there, believe me. I've seen the players are motivated and confident. For ninety minutes, or perhaps longer, it won't just be a football match: it will be a sporting battle."

  • "THE AZZURRI'S CELEBRATIONS? WE'LL WELCOME THEM WITH OPEN ARMS..."

    "Dimarco and the other Azzurri celebrating? I honestly don’t understand why... Bosnia is waiting for them with open arms... (laughs – ed.). We’ll see how it all turns out. Italy is Italy, and we have a lot of respect for them. But who knows: they’ll have to be good at managing the game in a hostile atmosphere. It’ll take real character to come away from Zenica with a win."

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World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
Italy crest
Italy
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