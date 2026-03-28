Pjanic: "Dimarco’s celebration? I don’t get it. Bosnia is waiting for them, and Italy will be in for a shock. We’ll set the place alight in Zenica – it won’t be a pleasant experience for the Italians."

Italy will face Bosnia away in Zenica in the final round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-offs. On Tuesday at the Bilino Polje stadium, kicking off at 8.45 pm, there will be around 9,000 people in attendance, but the atmosphere will be electric both inside and outside the stadium, not only because of what is at stake (the winner qualifies directly for the World Cup), but also due to the controversy that arose following Italy’s victory over Northern Ireland and thecelebrations of Dimarco and his teammates, captured by Rai cameras at the moment of Bosnia’s decisive penalty against Wales.





Reiterating just how intense and emotionally challenging the match will be for Italy and for the Italians travelling to Zenica was, once again, Miralem Pjanic, the former Bosnian midfielder for Juventus and Roma, who gave an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport.



