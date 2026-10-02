Pippo Inzaghi, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, has opened up on his relationship with Zinedine Zidane during their time together at Juventus from 1997 to 2001: "I can say I was fortunate enough to play with someone like Zizou: for a striker, knowing you have a team-mate like that behind you is truly a great privilege. Zizou always knew how to put you in the best possible position on the pitch. Often, one right movement was enough and he had already seen everything: that was how it went."





Asked about Zidane's greatest strength, he said: "I’d say his technical quality, obvious to everyone, but what struck me most was the naturalness with which Zidane made even the most difficult plays seem simple. For that reason, I was never surprised to see him become a great coach."



