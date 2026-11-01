Former manager of Milan, Fiorenitna and other clubs, Stefano Pioli appeared on Sky Sport's Sky Calcio Club to discuss his past experiences, his desire to return to management and the current league season.
Reflecting on his memories of winning the Serie A title with Milan and those of Amorim, Pioli also discussed the latest developments involving Fabregas, Juventus' victory over Napoli and why his recent spell at Fiorentina failed. He revealed: "I came close to becoming Italy's head coach, not very long ago."