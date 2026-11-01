"Juventus have plenty of wide players, but Yildiz and Conceicao are out, and I think a Kolo Muani-Woltemade partnership makes sense. I think Luciano read the match well, his substitutions vindicated him and were rewarded.

From what I can see, Kolo Muani is a player who puts in a lot of effort and works hard, but perhaps he is lacking that decisive piece of play. I don't like training camps. In difficult times, staying inside like that all day means you keep thinking about it. In my view, you need to do quality work, and when things aren't going well, a training camp cannot be the only solution.

I don't think Juventus won today because they went into a training camp. The second half was evenly matched, then a great goal from Alajbegovic changed the match."