'Perfect club for me' - Youri Tielemans targeting 'many titles' at Man Utd after £35m transfer from Aston Villa

The 29-year-old completed his move to Manchester earlier this week after a highly successful stint in the West Midlands. Tielemans, who became a mainstay in the Aston Villa engine room, is viewed by the United hierarchy as a vital addition to a squad that is preparing for a return to the Champions League in the 2026-27 campaign.

In his first official interview since the transfer, Tielemans expressed his excitement about the project currently unfolding under the bright lights of the Theatre of Dreams. "I think it’s a great step up for myself. The club is in a great place, and I feel like there is a lot of ambition inside the club," Tielemans told the club website.



