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'Pep is the man for the job' - Guardiola backed to oversee 'radical change' for Italy national team by Leonardo Bonucci
Bonucci calls for Azzurri revolution
Bonucci has proposed an ambitious solution to Italy’s ongoing international struggles, naming Guardiola as the man to spark a "radical change". Speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards, the former Juventus captain suggested that the Manchester City manager possesses the tactical brilliance required to restore the nation to its former glories.
The Azzurri have endured a turbulent period in recent years, failing to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row. While the triumph at Euro 2020 provided a temporary high, a lack of consistency and structural issues have left the four-time world champions searching for a fresh identity under the next generation of leadership.
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Defensive foundations require a rebuild
For Bonucci, the problems facing the national side are deep-rooted and require a complete overhaul of the current system. He believes the recovery must begin with the defensive department, which was once considered the gold standard of international football.
"The important thing is to rebuild Italian football from the ground up, starting with the defence," he said, as quoted by Foot Mercato. "We must have the courage to face the situation head-on in order to regain the respect of the entire world and become that great team that was once world champion."
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Dreams of Guardiola appointment
Bonucci is convinced that Guardiola's philosophy is exactly what the country needs. He argues that the manager’s proven track record of nurturing young talent would accelerate the development of Italy’s emerging stars.
"There are very talented young players; we must give them time to develop and progress," Bonucci explained. "Time is the only miracle solution, and if radical change is desired, Pep is the man for the job. It's difficult, but dreaming is free."
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Patience required for the next generation
Beyond finding a world-class manager, Bonucci emphasised that the Italian public and federation must show patience with the emerging crop of talent. The retired defender, who hung up his boots in 2024, understands the pressure of representng the blue shirt and the weight of expectation that comes with it. However, regardless of whether a figure like Guardiola takes over the reins or not, Gli Azzurri will be mere spectators at this summer's World Cup.