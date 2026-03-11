Pep Guardiola jokes about Kylian Mbappe's Paris meet-up with actress Ester Exposito ahead of Man City's Champions League clash against Real Madrid

When asked for his thoughts on Mbappe’s trip to Paris during such a critical stage of his recovery, Guardiola initially played it cool before delivering a line that left the room chuckling. “Is it really that important, my opinion, what I might think about Mbappe going to Paris during his recovery?” the City boss asked, momentarily questioning why the Real Madrid man’s travel itinerary was being discussed in his press conference.

However, the former Barcelona boss couldn’t resist a cheeky nod to the photos of Mbappe and Exposito that have gone viral. “By the way, according to reports he wasn’t alone,” Guardiola said with a laugh.