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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Pastorello, Simone Inzaghi's agent: "Four or five calls from Italy. At the end of the year we will take stock"

S. Inzaghi
Al Hilal

The former Inter manager's agent speaks: "It is not closed off either one way or the other"

Agent Federico Pastorello, speaking to Sportmediaset, discussed Simone Inzaghi among other topics. After his four-year spell at Inter, he is now in his second season in Saudi Arabia in the Al-Hilal dugout.


"Has there ever been a chance of returning to Italy in the summer? A year of experience has helped him a great deal, then at the end of the year the sums will be drawn, it is not closed either one way or the other, then obviously the club's wishes will also have to be taken into consideration. Every summer there are 4-5 clubs that want him, including from Italy, this summer as well, but there was no need even to make an approach because his wish was to stay," Pastorello said.

  • Another of Pastorello's clients is former Inter defender Francesco Acerbi, who is currently a free agent: "He is very eager to come back, but we have to find the right solution, we need to find a context suited to his quality and his status."



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